Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to launch his re-election campaign

article

The Brief Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is launching his campaign for a second term on Tuesday. The mayor will officially announce his campaign at a press conference with other high-profile Georgia political figures in attendance. So far, no one else has announced that they will run in November's election.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is set to officially announce his re-election campaign on Tuesday.

The mayor will launch his campaign with other high-profile Georgia political figures in Midtown.

What we know:

Dickens' campaign launch will begin at 11 a.m. with a press conference.

Joining Dickens will be former Mayor Shirley Franklin, Ambassador Andrew Young, former state Sen. Jason Carter, attorney Sharon Gay, and others.

Officials say Dickens plans to detail the accomplishments of his administration over the last three and a half years and offer his vision for his potential second term.

The mayor will then have a rally with voters on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Monday Night Garage.

What they're saying:

Last month, Dickens delivered his State of the City address, taking credit for steering a "fractured" city in the right direction when he took office, out of the COVID-19 pandemic and a spike in crime.

"The state of the city is strong!" said Dickens. "I promised you safer streets. Another promise kept—since 2022, homicides in Atlanta are down 26%."

He emphasized his administration’s efforts to stave off the Buckhead City movement and move forward with the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, despite national "Stop Cop City" protests.

"We have ensured that the next generation of first responders will have a state-of-the-art training facility at our Atlanta Public Safety Training Center," Dickens said.

Dickens said two of the city's top priorities were affordable housing and infrastructure, pointing to a new plan to replace Atlanta's aging water pipes and the proposal to use AI to predict water main breaks.

"This is a system that we inherited, but now it's our responsibility to start fixing it," he said.

What's next:

Looking ahead, Dickens has set his sights on Atlanta’s role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He said the eight matches played here will bring nearly $1 billion to the city.

Before that is November's election. No other candidate has publicly declared their candidacy yet.