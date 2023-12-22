Atlanta man charged with murder, abuse and kidnapping of 4-year-old boy

article

Atlanta police have made an arrest in the death of a young boy earlier this month.

Officers apprehended Rodney McWeay on Dec. 21 and have charged him in the murder and kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy from an incident that occurred the week before.

On Dec. 11, officers were called to a home on Renfrew Court SW for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived, they found the boy unresponsive and not breathing. Emergency crews took the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

McWeay is charged with murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, cruelty to children in the second degree, kidnapping, and also imprisonment.

FOX 5 is working to learn more.

