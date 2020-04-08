Atlanta magician offers virtual classes

An Atlanta magician says he can make your stay-at-home boredom disappear -- and all it takes us a magic wand, a deck of cards, and the Internet.

Ken Scott is the man behind Atlanta Magic School, which is part of the worldwide Discover Magic network. Through the school, Scott offers magic classes for kids, introducing them to tricks and illusions and the basics of being a performing magician.

Scott's own passion for magic started early. "My love for magic came from my mom," he says. "She got me a magic book when I was eight, and she was always sending me to the library to check out more books. And that's how I would develop some of my tricks...and go show my friends and my family as much as I could."

And while Scott can't make social distancing disappear -- he can make it more fun. He's currently offering virtual magic classes, using Zoom -- and says the classes are completely interactive and come with the same materials as the in-person classes.

Exclusive for Good Day Atlanta viewers, Scott is offering a free magic class this Friday, April 10th. Participants may register online here -- and they'll receive the link to join the class. You can also learn more about Ken Scott on his website, here.