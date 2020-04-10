Atlanta landmarks lit up in blue to show support for health care works, first responders

Buildings across Atlanta are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landmarks and buildings across the nation have done the same to show solidarity with healthcare works.

Here's a look at several buildings and landmarks lit up blue across Atlanta.

The SkyView Atlanta from Centennial Olympic Park.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: The SkyView Atlanta from Centennial Olympic Park is lit up in blue on April 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and fi Expand

Atlanta City Hall

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: The Atlanta City Hall is lit up in blue on April 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front Expand

The College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: The College Football Hall of Fame is seen lit up in blue with a rolling sign on April 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care work Expand

Truist Park

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Truist Park is lit up in blue on April 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of Expand

A view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium from Georgia International Plaza

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: A view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium from Georgia International Plaza as they are lit up with blue lights on April 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show supp Expand

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: A view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium as it is lit up with blue lights on April 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and firs Expand

