Atlanta judge says courts have 'zero tolerance' for street racers post-pandemic

Civic leaders are calling on Atlanta judges to get tough with street racers.

"It is outrageous what is happening right now," said Mary Norwood, a councilwoman who formed the Buckhead Public Safety Task Force.

Norwood said the very loud vehicles go up and down Peachtree at "all times of the night."

Rick Hamilton, a leader with the Buckhead Business Association, posed a question to the panel and Atlanta Chief Judge Christopher Portis.

Hamilton asked, "Does anyone on the panel believe the judges have done enough to reduce street racing?"

Portis welcomed the question with an explanation.

He said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city court gave accused racers free on bond the flexibility to settle their cases.

Some who ignored their obligations got back into their vehicles to break the law again.

"We have a zero-tolerance for that right now," Portis assured the task force members.

