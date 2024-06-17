Abandoned apartment complex on fire in northwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW at Troy Street NW in Atlanta on June 17, 2024.

An apartment complex at the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Troy Street in northwest Atlanta caught on fire Monday evening.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene of the 2-alarm fire just before Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived.

The building is believed to be abandoned. The crew told FOX 5 they went with a defensive fire attack, which meant the conditions prevented them from entering the structure to extinguish it from the inside.

"Usually, it takes a bit longer," firefighter Anaré Holmes explained.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW at Troy Street NW in Atlanta on June 17, 2024.

The heat may have played a role in the extinguishing of the fire, as most of the metro Atlanta area has been experiencing close to 90-degree temperatures.

It took the crews less than an hour to get it under control.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW at Troy Street NW in Atlanta on June 17, 2024.

Holmes told FOX 5 there were no reported fatalities nor injuries. However, due to the heat and possible fatigue, the crew may require some rehabilitation, which includes rest, rehydration, medical attention and more.

"We are thankful for our partners at MARTA who have supplied two buses for our firefighters to, what we call, ‘rehab,’" Holmes said.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information.