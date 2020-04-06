Atlanta Humane Society kittens get special visit to Georgia Aquarium

The Georgia Aquarium may be closed to the public right now due to coronavirus, but that didn't stop the fish from playing host to some new little furry friends.

Recently, the Georgia Aquarium and the Atlanta Humane Society planned a little day outing for some kittens to see all the fish.

The Atlanta Humane Society shared a video of the extremely cute adventure to help put a smile on people's faces during the coronavirus outbreak.

The five kittens, who were given the aquatic names of Nemo, Dory, Guppy, Marlin, and Bubbles, got to check out multiple exhibits.

According to the Atlanta Humane Society, these furry little ones couldn't get enough of the aquarium's Tropical Diver exhibit and loved looking at the jellyfish.

These kittens are not up for adoption right now, but anyone interested in adopting a cat or kitten who is up for adoption can visit our website at atlantahumane.org.

These are not the first visitors the aquarium is had from the Atlanta Humane Society. In March, puppies Carmel and Odie visited on a puppy play day.

The Humane Society also wanted to use the outings to bring more awareness to COVID-19 and pets, saying that, while a small number of pets outside the United States has been found to be infected with the virus, there is no envidence that animals can spread the coronavirus.

If you become unable to take care of your pet, please try to have multiple caregiver options in place.

