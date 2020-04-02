Despite closure, work never stops inside Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium may be closed to the public right now, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of activity happening inside.

"Work never stops here," says Dr. Brian L. Davis, Georgia Aquarium President and CEO. "This is 24-7, 365 days a year."

We recently got the chance to stop by Georgia Aquarium, checking in on how staffers there are handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the facility has temporarily closed its doors to guests, it's still home to hundreds of species of animals; all of them need constant attention, including food, medical checks, and engagement.

"We spend our time caring for our animals, for our guests, and for our staff and volunteers. One of those parties currently are not here, but the other parties, particularly our animals, we're spending a lot of time caring for," says Dr. Davis.

Georgia Aquarium staffers are also making sure they continue to offer educational resources to parents and teachers. For starters, the facility's website is linked to several webcams, which allow people at home to peek into the aquarium and get a look at the animals inside.

"If you want to delve a little deeper, there are animal field guides," says Dr. Davis. "You can learn a tremendous amount of information about each of our animals by going online and looking at the field guides."

Advertisement

To check out the facility's online educational resources, click here. Dr. Davis also says right now, Georgia Aquarium is really welcoming donations to continue its mission of research and conservation. You can make a donation online, through the aquarium's homepage.