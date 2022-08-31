Hit-and-run driver's own call results in arrest, police say

A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in the overnight hours on Wednesday in NW Atlanta.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Bolton Road NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were responding to a call about a struck pedestrian. When officers arrived, the found the driver had already left the scene. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Soon after, the Cobb Police Department received a call from a gas station at 124 Lee Industrial Boulevard. The caller said he believed he hit something on the expressway. Cobb police recognized the caller as the driver from the Atlanta police alert and immediately contacted the department to make the arrest.

Atlanta police arrived at the scene to detain the driver, identified as Eddie Thornton. Thornton was arrested and transported to Grady Detention Center.

Charges are pending.