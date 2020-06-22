Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance offers relief grants to students in honor of restaurateur

The beloved owner of Murrell's Café, an HBCU alumni who died this past April from COVID-19 is being honored through the establishment of new relief grants for Atlanta’s HBCU students.

Mike Murrell, who old owned Murrell's Cafe, formerly on the campuses of Morris Brown College and Interdenominational Theological Center, was admitted to the hospital and March. Despite having no known underlying conditions, he died after a 32-day battle with the illness.

The 65-year-old Atlanta restaurateur and HBCU alumni is now being honored by the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance, an organization he supported faithfully for many years.

Mike Murrell leaves behind a legacy of great food and giving to others (Photo: Murrell family/FOX 5 Atlanta).

The organization is offering relief grants to students to help offset costs created by the coronavirus pandemic and the unexpected closing of campuses.

“Mike was always a huge supporter of HBCUs, and an even bigger supporter of students who attended HBCUs so providing this grant in his name to assist students impacted by COVID-19 is the least we could do to honor his memory and service to HBCUs,” said Daniel Ford, President of the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance

A flyer for the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance named in honor of restaurant owner Mike Murrell. (Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance)

Students who attend an HBCU supported by the alliance can apply for a grant, being paid in $250 increments upon confirmation of enrollment for the 2020 fall semester.

The alliance also announced it’s annual summer 5K fundraiser has been augmented into a virtual race. It will take place between June 26 and July 3. The HBCU Alumni Alliance said the 5K has helped to raise more than $1.4 million for scholarships to aid metro Atlanta students.