Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young buys stake in Atlanta's professional pickleball team

NBA All-Star and Atlanta Hawks team member Trae Young has officially jumped on the pickleball bandwagon, announcing his investment in the Major League Pickleball (MLP) team, the Atlanta Bouncers, owned by Anheuser-Busch. It comes at a time when pickleball is experiencing an unprecedented surge in popularity across the nation.

Young joins an illustrious roster of celebrity athletes and entertainers who have invested in MLP teams, including the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Draymond Green, Michael B. Jordan, and Drake. The decision to back the Atlanta Bouncers underscores the growing allure of pickleball in the sports and entertainment world.

The Atlanta Bouncers, established by Anheuser-Busch in 2023, are embarking on their second season as an MLP expansion team. The team was founded in Atlanta, a city renowned for its passionate sports culture, thriving tennis community, and rapidly burgeoning pickleball scene. Drawing inspiration from Atlanta's vibrant bar scene, the Bouncers proudly represent the southern spirit in professional pickleball.

MESA, AZ - JANUARY 26: Christine Trifunovic of the Atlanta Bouncers hits a forehand dink against Sarah Burr of the AZ Drive during the MLP Mesa by Margaritaville Tournament held at Legacy Sports USA on January 26, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Bru Expand

The Bouncers' roster boasts a formidable lineup of pickleball heavyweights, each with an impressive track record. Parris Todd, the 2022 MLP MVP, has already secured 25 tournament medals this year. Simone Jardim, Parris' partner in women's doubles, is a former #1-ranked women's pickleball player. Pablo Tellez led the Bay Area Breakers to two MLP championships, while Hunter Johnson, the Season 1 captain of The Bouncers, has racked up an astonishing 25 medals at APP Tournaments in 2023. What sets The Bouncers apart is their exceptional team chemistry, having played together extensively and being geographically close enough to practice regularly, giving them a distinct advantage over other teams.

