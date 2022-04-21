Atlanta Hawks announce sellout for Game 3 vs. Miami at State Farm Arena

article

All 16,600 seats at State Farm Arena between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat have been officially sold, the team announced.

According to the Hawks, a limited number of standing-room only tickets remain and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

The Hawks lost Game 1 of the series after winning the play-in tournament to earn the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami then defeated the Hawks for a second time in the series on Tuesday and lead the best-of-7 series 2-0.

The Hawks are looking to stay alive in the playoff series during their return to their home court where they won 27 of their 42 games during the regular season.

A key factor in the series is the health of Clint Capela who suffered a hyper-extended knee on April 15 during a play-in game victory over the Cleveland Cavilers. Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk provided an update on Capela's status Tuesday. Schlenk said the center had restarted strength exercises and will be re-evaluated on Friday.

Game 3 is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Everyone in attendance Friday will receive a special edition Hawks T-Shirt.

Limited-edition Hawks t-shirt featuring the words "Believe Atlanta" (Atlanta Hawks)

The red shirt features the words "Believe Atlanta."

The Hawks will remain home for Game 4 which is also scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

For tickets and more information about Hawks playoff games, click here.