Concerned Black Clergy say they will be part of solution to gun violence

Members of the Concerned Black Clergy (CBC) said they can't sit by idly and watch our children die in the streets. They said they planned to meet with Atlanta's police chief and organize a march for peace on Georgia's State Capital this weekend.

"Who is responsible for the blood that is flowing in the streets of Atlanta?" the president of CBC asked at a news conference Monday morning.

Members of the Concerned Black Clergy said they will be a part of the solution to gun violence following the murder of two youth, 12-yr-old Zyion Charles and 15-yr-old Cameron Jackson. Both were recently killed in what police have called a gang-related shooting on the 17th street bridge near Atlantic Station.

(From left to right: Zyion Charles, Cameron Jackson) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

12-YEAR-OLD KILLED, MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT NEAR ATLANTIC STATION, POLICE SAY

The group said part of the problem is that gang members are replacing parents.

"The gangs are putting money in their pockets. The gangs are buying their families Christmas gifts. The gangs are providing turkeys for Thanksgiving. If we don't find a way to put money in the pockets of these young men we are not going to solve the problem," Rev. Timothy McDonald of First Iconium Baptist Church said.

This group of pastors said the end to gun violence involves several different solutions. They plan to begin with legislation.

"You cannot have common sense gun legislation if the governor has given us a constitutional carry law." Rev. Shanan E. Jones said.

The Clergy plans to meet with Atlanta Police Department's chief of police Thursday. They also plan to reach out to the business and philanthropic communities to raise funds for the youth.

"Allow us to sit down at the table and bring forth some solutions with the police and with city officials and state officials," Rev. Jones said.

Member of the group said they have plans to mentor children in schools and help them find skills, a trade, and work.

These ministers want to begin their mission with a March for Peace on Saturday following the 1 p.m. funeral for Zyion Charles.

"We're marching to the capital to protest these idiotic gun laws the governor and the Georgia legislature has thrown on us," family spokesperson James Davenport commented.

Atlanta Police are still investigating the shooting and have release surveillance video of at least two shooters, but there have not made any arrests yet.