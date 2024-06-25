Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Greek Picnic happening this week in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 25, 2024 7:54am EDT
Atlanta
Atlanta Greek Picnic kicking off

The annual Atlanta Greek Picnic is kicking off today. It is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Up to 20,000 people are expected to attend.

Several HBCU alumni will participate in various cultural and historical events throughout the week. 

The biggest event is the picnic itself, which happens this Saturday at the Founders Plaza of Morris Brown College. 

Atlanta Greek Picnic is the largest gathering of D-9 fraternities and sororities in the country, with more than 20,000 people expected to attend events throughout the week.