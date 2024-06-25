Atlanta Greek Picnic happening this week in Atlanta

Today marks the start of Atlanta Greek Picnic, celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Several HBCU alumni will participate in various cultural and historical events throughout the week.

The biggest event is the picnic itself, which happens this Saturday at the Founders Plaza of Morris Brown College.

Atlanta Greek Picnic is the largest gathering of D-9 fraternities and sororities in the country, with more than 20,000 people expected to attend events throughout the week.