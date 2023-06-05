Vandal throws bricks through Grady clinic windows

A vandal was caught on video throwing bricks through the windows of Asa G. Yancy Health Center, a part of the Grady Health System. Police are now trying to identify him and bring him to justice.

The video taken on May 14 shows a man wearing yellow shorts and a Bart Simpson t-shirt throwing four bricks through the windows of the building on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

If you recognize this man, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org to submit an anonymous tip.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Surveillance catches vandal picking up bricks and throwing them through the clinic's windows. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.