Spelman extends enrollment deposit deadline in response to FAFSA delay

If you had your heart set on attending the number one HBCU in the country, your luck may be turning around.

Spelman College has extended its enrollment deposit deadline to May 15 for incoming students.

It comes after a well-documented FAFSA error appeared to cause delays for thousands of applicants, including students in Georgia.

Leaders at Spelman said the delay meant they likely wouldn't have access to students' financial aid data until at least mid-April.

"Now, more than ever, we recognize that students need our support navigating this process," said Ingrid W. Hayes, senior vice president for Enrollment Management. "We acknowledge that affordability is a top priority for our prospective students and that college decisions are best made with financial aid offer notices in hand. We hope that the deposit deadline extension will allow families time to carefully review all of their offers and make an informed decision about this important milestone."

Spelman's Financial Aid and Office of Admissions released the following plan of action:

The Office of Admissions is extending the Enrollment Deposit Deadline for all first year admitted students. The deadline has been extended to May 15, 2024. Students seeking financial aid as a source to fund their college costs are encouraged to complete the FAFSA as soon as possible. The Office of Financial Aid plans to begin packaging first year students’ financial aid as soon as the Department of Education makes FAFSA data available. Financial Aid Offer Notices will be delivered via email to students admitted to Spelman College once official FAFSA data is received. Merit scholarship awarding that considers FAFSA data will also be delayed. The Office of Admissions will extend scholarship offers for merit scholarships that consider need as soon as FAFSA data is available in our system.

