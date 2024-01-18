Spelman College receives largest donation in history, $100M

article

Spelman College has announced they have received its largest single donation ever -- $100 million -- from businesswoman and philanthropist Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston, chairman of Greenleaf Trust.

The donation is also the largest ever given to a Historically Black College and University.

Stryker has been a Spelman College Trustee since 1997, according to the college. She has worked for decades to empower women through higher education and advance opportunities for additional marginalized groups.

The $100 million comes as Spelman College marks 100 years since its official naming in 1924. The college says the gift is an important first step on Spelman’s path to become need-blind, helping to attract the best and brightest students by eliminating potential barriers to admission.

According to the school, $75 million of the $100 million will go to endowed scholarships for future students. The remaining $25 million will be used to develop an academic focus on public policy and democracy, improve student housing and provide flexible funding to meet critical strategic needs.

"We are invigorated and inspired by this incredible act of generosity," said Dr. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College. "This gift is a critical step in our school’s mission to eliminate financial barriers to starting and finishing a Spelman education. We can’t thank Ronda Stryker enough for her selflessness and support as both a trustee and friend. There’s no doubt that Spelman College is better because of her."

The average annual cost to attend Spelman is $29,102, according to the U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard.

Stryker and Johnston also donated $30 million to the school in 2018 to help build the Center for Innovation & the Arts at the school.

Spelman is the nation's oldest historically Black college for women. It is a predominantly residential, private, liberal arts college.