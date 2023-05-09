Atlanta Gas Light pipeline project to close Buford Highway lanes

One of the busiest roadways in metro Atlanta will soon be the site of Atlanta Gas Light’s largest pipeline enhancement project in the state, according to spokesperson Holly Lovett.

Starting May 15, traffic on Buford Highway between Central Avenue and Oak Cliff Road will be down to one lane while crews work to replace natural gas pipelines.

"What the project is really designed to do is strengthen the safety, reliability and resiliency of our infrastructure," Lovett said.

It’s an area the utility company has identified as one of the fastest growing in the city.

"A lot of people are moving here, and we have identified these type of corridors where we need to update our pipelines," Lovett told FOX 5.

Construction for the three-phase project will be ongoing Saturday through Friday for the next two years—covering a six-mile stretch of Buford Highway from Central Avenue to Old Norcross Road. There will be one lane of the roadway permanently closed during daytime hours until work past Interstate 285 is completed.

"Most of this work throughout the entirety of the project will be done at night between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. to limit the impact on traffic into the community," Lovett explained. "Both areas will be clear for normal traffic during the day, and there will be traffic control measures in place."

Lovett said the company doesn’t anticipate significant impacts on traffic or a need for drivers to take alternate routes, but crews will be monitoring that while they’re out working.

Atlanta Gas Light officials said they have also met with businesses and HOA’s in the area to give updates on the project’s progress and will continue to do that.

They’re also encouraging community members with questions or concerns to contact them through the dedicated project website.