Atlanta first responders receive vital support through successful housing subsidy program

Atlanta paramedic Kiana Myers is a transplant from Arizona.

She has lived here 13 years and knows Atlanta is not the bargain it used to be.

"I just wouldn't want to live anywhere else but Atlanta," said Myers "Still, the cost just keeps going up and up."

Atlanta paramedic Kiana Myers is taking advantage of the Atlanta Community Safety Housing Program, designed for Atlanta's first responders. (FOX 5)

According to Rent Café, the average rent for an apartment in the city is $1,797 a month and $2,180 in Midtown. The Atlanta Community Safety Housing Program, designed for Atlanta's first responders, allows for an up to $850 a month rental subsidy to help ease the pain for Myers' West Midtown Apartment

"I want to stay in the thousands," said the five-year paramedic." The subsidy keeps me within my budget."

So far, 50 public safety employees have joined the program: thirty are from the police department, 12 from Atlanta Fire Rescue, and eight from the city's Department of Corrections.

Atlanta paramedic Kiana Myers is taking advantage of the Atlanta Community Safety Housing Program, designed for Atlanta's first responders. (FOX 5)

The Atlanta Police Foundation, which administers the program, believes keeping officers in the city is key to successful policing—community policing.

"To move into and become neighbors that they are going to serve and protect," stated Greg McNiff, Atlanta Police Foundation Chief Operating Officer. "All of us recognize walls come down when we know one another."

Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi calls the year-old program a success. Five hundred thousand dollars went into the program last year courtesy of American Rescue Funds. Another half a million dollars has just been budgeted this year.

"We've seen a 15% drop in crime on streets where police officers are living," said Farokhi. "We'll be pushing for expansion of funding next year in the next fiscal year."

Atlanta paramedic Kiana Myers is taking advantage of the Atlanta Community Safety Housing Program, designed for Atlanta's first responders. (FOX 5)

Participants can live in the city wherever they want. However, McNiff says it is working to make sure there is even distribution across the city. Right now, participants appear to be trying to get more for their dollar by moving into apartments on the northside.

"At the end of the day, it's their choice and there is a slightly skewed occupancy in the north sections of the city than the south."

The police foundation says the program is gaining traction. Case in point, there is a waiting list for this initiative.