First-ever HBCU All-Stars International Team to practice in Atlanta

The first ever HBCU All-Stars International Team is headed to Atlanta this week for a brief training camp before embarking on an exciting journey to Paris.

The team consists of 10 elite players carefully selected from the HBCU All-Star games of 2022, 2023 and 2024 held in New Orleans, Houston and Phoenix.

Here's a look at the lineup:

Sam Sessoms, 6’0 PG, Coppin State University (MEAC) 2023

Jaylen Alston, 6’4 G/F, Winston-Salem State University (CIAA) 2024

Shaun Doss, 6’5 SG, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff (SWAC) 2023

Kyle Foster, 6’6 SG, Howard University (MEAC) 2022

Christian Brown, 6’6 G/F, Tennessee State University (INDEPENDENT) 2024

Cameron Christon, 6’6 G/F, Grambling State University (SWAC) 2023

Jordan O’Neal, 6’7 F/C, Jackson State University (SWAC) 2024

Kerry Richardson, 6’7 F/C, Morehouse College (SIAC) 2023

Tajh Green, 6’8 SF/PF, Benedict College (SIAC) 2022

Brison Gresham, 6’9 F/C, Texas Southern University (SWAC) 2022

The Quai 54 World Streetball Championship is the biggest streetball tournament in the world, hosting 16 elite men's teams. There are concerts, shows and dunk and shooting contests throughout the weekend. Tickets sold out in just two hours.

This year's event will be held at the Pierre de Coubertin Stadium in France on June 22 and 23, but the festivities last from June 19 to 26.

Before hopping on the plane on Wednesday, the players will participate in a training camp in Atlanta on Monday and Tuesday.

HBCU All-Stars, LLC is a Black-owned sports marketing, events and media company located in Atlanta focused on "Advocating, Educating, Exposing, Mentoring, and Investing in Hard-Working, Talented, Ambitious Students, Student-Athletes & Brilliant Coaches at Our Distinguished Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs)."