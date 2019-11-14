Atlanta Falcons owner to donate $6.8M for international aid

article

The billionaire owner of the Atlanta Falcons is making his first major drive into international philanthropy.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is expected to announce Thursday that it's donating $6.8 million to the aid group CARE. The money will fund efforts to avert humanitarian crises abroad and support a village savings program in Africa.

The foundation has helped numerous charities in Atlanta and elsewhere in the U.S. since its founding in 1995. The CARE grant is its first large-scale international project.

Blank is a co-founder of Home Depot Inc. He bought the Falcons in 2002.

He said in an email that the CARE grant was a natural extension of the foundation's work.