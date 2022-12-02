Atlanta faith leaders pray near scene where six young people were shot, two fatally

Nearly a week after the shooting that ended the lives of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, a group of Atlanta’s faith leaders gathered near the scene in prayer and to demand change.

"Let’s save our city, let’s save our youth," pleaded Rev. Darryl Winston of Greater Works Ministries.

Among those in attendance, Bernice King, the youngest daughter of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The group hoped the frustration across the city over young people dying due to gun violence will be channeled into action and change.

People lit candles and held signs demanding justice, with the suspected shooters still out there.

"All of us must get involved," said Rev. Winston. "The business community, faith community, local and state government. This is our problem. Our children are being affected."

The group had initially planned on a prayer walk, however, those plans were quashed by Atlanta Station management, which told them they would not be allowed on the property for the memorial.

Cameron Jackson (left) and Zyion Charles (right).

"They’re hanging out here at Atlantic Station and other areas after they’re dropped off by their parents without structured recreation," said Bishop Dexter Jackson. "Then creating their own recreation is resulting in the things that we’re seeing happening."

That’s where this group of faith leaders think they need to engage these young people before they ever pick up a gun.

"Parents are saying that they’re calling, and they can’t get help," the bishop said. "We want to be that bridge that will connect the parents to resources."

"Peace in the Street' anti-violence walk on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station"

They said that Friday evening was only the beginning of the conversation.

On Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Higher Ground Empowerment Center on Spencer St. will hold a meeting to discuss what happens next. Bishop Jackson invited people from all religions or no religion to attend, because battling the gun violence epidemic will take the whole community.

"We are willing to stand between the guns in the community," one speaker told the crowd. "If you are willing, come out and become a part of this.