Atlanta educators frustrated by $1K bonus miscommunication

Some Atlanta Police School teachers say they feel tricked by the school district.

This comes after APS officials told the teachers they had already received the $1,000 retention bonus announced on Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The governor is calling the bonus a "midyear retention bonus."

"Oh, we are going to get another $1,000," teacher Ebony Spivey recalled hearing the news.

"I was excited. I was like 'Oh, we have been appreciated by the governor," Spivey added.

Spivey along with other APS educators who reached out to FOX 5 say their excitement turned to confusion, then frustration, when they got a message from district officials.

"I know you guys are aware of the governor's $1,000 bonus, but you have already received that, so you will not be getting it," Spivey said, recounting the message.

The memo sent out reads in part:

"All eligible Atlanta Public Schools employees have already received the state-referenced employee retention supplement in the form of the Mid-Year Holiday Retention Stipend, included in the December 14, 2023, paycheck."

Spivey and others thought the initial $1,000 was a gift from APS officials.

"There was an approval meeting for retention bonuses for APS staff that was approved in July of 2023 that was approved, and we would get it in December," Spivey said.

Educators thought the governor's bonus would be an added bonus.

APS Officials sent FOX 5 this statement reading:

"Given that Gov. Kemp has provided bonuses for school employees the past few years. APS preemptively included the payment in its employees' December 15 paychecks so that they would have the funds prior to the holiday break. The district will reclassify the payments to eligible employees, restoring our fund balance for other educational needs in the future."

Many teachers say it would have been nice to get all the support during this holiday season from both the district and state.

"This could take a little burden off their shoulders. Student loan payments are high that we have to pay. This is a field we put our lives in jeopardy every day to teach these children," Spivey said.