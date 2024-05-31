Atlanta Dream fans frustrated after error leaves them with cancelled tickets

article

Atlanta Dream fans are frustrated after the team says an error in the ticket process left many people holding canceled tickets with just 24 hours to go before Friday night's game.

On Friday morning, Atlanta's WNBA basketball team said they realized the error in the ticket manifest led to some seats for the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Gateway Center Arena being sold twice.

Fans who were impacted by the error were notified on Thursday night and refunded, but it left many fans who were excited to go to the game left out.

Some fans shared their frustration on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, with one fan saying that the mistake was "unacceptable."

"We take full responsibility for this situation and apologize for the mistake. We’re making necessary improvements to prevent this from happening in the future," the team wrote on X.

The Dream said that they are working to accommodate all fans who were affected by the cancelation by offering standing-room-only tickets as well as complimentary entry into the area and a free meal.

The team is also offering all the impacted fans complementary tickets to The Dream's games against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena or any other game at Gateway Center Arena.

"We deeply apologize for the confusion and frustration this situation has caused," the team wrote.

Any fans with additional questions can email the Dream at memberservices@atlantadream.com.