Atlanta Dream Center, caterers team up to help feed, shelter Atlanta's homeless

Many families have been able to stock up on the essentials at the grocery store during the coronavirus pandemic, but the homeless population in Atlanta is facing a food crisis.

"I've never seen people as hungry and as starving as they are now. We've had people digging in trash cans. When everybody is so focused on stocking their own fridge, there's not as many people going out on the streets," said Nick McLean, the Atlanta Dream Center.

The Atlanta Dream Center has teamed up with local church and catering companies to meet the challenge. They are working to make and distribute hot meals to people living on the streets.

"We've been able to pass out about 700 meals today. And then we're going out Monday through Sunday passing out at least 400 to 500 meals each day to people in the streets," McLean said.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Organizers said hunger is just one of the issues plaguing the homeless. The pandemic has created a kind of perfect storm for the indigent population.

Advertisement

"This has been one of the hardest situations for people on the streets. More than anything, we're just grateful to have opportunities to connect with people. The food is a big part of it, but when people are wearing masks and gloves... People who genuinely feel invisible anyways are now completely feeling left out," McLean said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Atlanta Dream Center also works with the homeless population to provide safe shelter. The group covers all the costs involved, but they can't do that without donations.

They always welcome donations to help in their mission. Anyone who would like to contribute can go to atldreamcenter.org.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----