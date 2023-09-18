Atlanta double shooting leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

article

One woman is dead and a man is recovering in the hospital after a double shooting in northwest Atlanta over the weekend.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at a gas station off the 100 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.

At the scene, officers found a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who had been shot.

Medics rushed both victims to local hospitals, but the woman was not able to survive her injuries. The man is reportedly stable.

Investigators believe the man and the women were both shot at a different location and fled to the gas station.

At this time, officials have not released the name of either victim or determined what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Atlanta Police Department.