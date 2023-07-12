Atlanta DJ organizes free workouts in Piedmont Park

Every Wednesday evening, Alvin "A.B." Bailey works out with his friends. And we're not talking about one or two gym buddies ... A.B.'s fitness family numbers in the hundreds.

Bailey is the founder and organizer of Hills4ATL, a free weekly workout that takes place at Piedmont Park on Wednesday evenings. The professional DJ and Knoxville native says he was inspired to start the workouts in Piedmont Park after being struck by car while jogging in the city; Bailey says after the experience, he knew he wanted to create a fitness option in a public park, where there’s no automobile traffic. Now in his third year of offering the free sessions, Bailey says the current average attendance is between 120 and 150 people, and his goal is to continue to grow the program and expand the offerings.

The Wednesday workouts begin at 6:30 p.m. at Oak Hill inside the park (the closest intersection is at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive), and participants may register in advance by visiting the Hill4ATL Eventbrite here. For more information or to see pictures and videos from the workout sessions, click to the Hills4ATL Instagram page here. Oh, and Bailey says people of all fitness levels are welcome to attend the workouts.

We here at Good Day Atlanta are still working on our beach bodies, so when we heard about this growing community of friends and fitness enthusiasts, we knew we needed to spend a morning with Bailey and his friends burning some calories. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Piedmont Park, working up a sweat!

