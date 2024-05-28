Atlanta DJ loses $15K in gear after storage facility break-in

An Atlanta DJ is out $15,000 after crooks broke into his storage unit in Midtown. It happened at Extra Space Storage on Bishop Street, not far from Atlantic Station.

Police told FOX 5 that thieves had burglarized several storage units at the facility.

Adam Horne figured his equipment would be secure.

"It’s advertised to be safe," Horne said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Horne, a DJ who goes by the name "Blak Magic", said he stopped by on May 1 to pick up his gear from his unit at the storage facility and made a disturbing find.

"Everything I worked hard for for the last 15 years was stolen," Horne said. "I was devastated. They stole about $15,000 worth of DJ equipment. I had a shoe collection that was also stolen as well."

The Atlanta Police Department released video of the storage facility dated April 23.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An Atlanta DJ is out $15,000 after crooks broke into his storage unit in Midtown.

One person could be seen walking out holding a bag. Another got away with black plastic bags. Police believe those men were connected to the break-in at Horne’s unit.

Horne said management did not call him to tell him about the burglary.

"No one ever contacted me to tell me my equipment was stolen," Horne said.

An incident report indicates that Atlanta Officer Asia Royal asked a manager why the renter was not notified. According to the report, the manager said she "had a busy day and forgot to notify him."

"I have to start over with my business," Horne said.

An Atlanta DJ is out $15,000 after crooks broke into his storage unit in Midtown.

FOX 5 asked to speak with Extra Space Storage on camera.

A spokesperson, instead, sent the following statement:

"Security is a top priority for Extra Space Storage. We are in the process of evaluating our security systems to improve security at this site. We have recently added additional security measures and have focused extra attention on this site to make sure that we are taking care of our customers and their safety. We will be investigating the situation internally about the customer notification. Additionally, we’ll have our leadership team reach out to Adam Horne."