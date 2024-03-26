'Dead Man's Curve': Residents traumatized by one of Atlanta's deadliest roads

There's a stretch of road in Collier Heights known to homeowners as "Dead Man's Curve."

So many people have died there on Hamilton Homes Drive in NW Atlanta that residents say they are literally afraid to go to sleep at night for fear that a deadly crash will awaken them.

Atlanta resident John Williams moved to Hamilton Homes Drive back in 1964 when it was called Hightower Road. He says he has seen more people take their last breath than he cares to remember.

"At my front door, at my next door neighbor's door, there have been seven deaths due to car accidents," Collier Heights resident Zachary Britt told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ "Dead Man's Curve" on Hamilton Homes Drive in Atlanta.

He says he feels more like an undertaker at times because he has watched so many people die after crashing in his front yard on Hamilton Homes Drive, just north of Douglass High School.

"For me to walk out that door and that man is in my driveway, he's dying. The man that hit the tree in his yard, he's dying. The individuals on the motorcycle that hit the tree, they flipped over, they die. I'm praying and saying something has to happen. This is scary," Britt said.

"It's been death here ever since I've been here," legacy resident John Williams exclaimed.

Williams says he's looked on in horror for more than five decades at the deadly curve between Bakers Ferry Road and Old Know Drive.

"A big oak tree, they hit it so many times, it died. Now, they started hitting this tree and it's about to die," the homeowner said. "If they miss this tree, they will hit those telephone poles, hit the house. It's been a mess since '64."

Residents are hopeful city council members will hear their cry.

"Something has to happen. I've been working on this for two years," Britt said.

City officials say they plan to send an engineer out here to see what can be done to slow the traffic.