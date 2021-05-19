Atlanta crime advisory committee member reveals his recommendations

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has created an advisory committee to deal with the crime wave.

One of the members is Michael Langford, President of the United Youth Adult Conference 2.

He said Atlanta has a "serious gang problem."

In a statement sent to FOX 5, he wrote in part:

"No one entity, group, politician, or race is responsible for what we have become. We all must take responsibility for our current state of affairs. The only thing it takes for hate, evil, and violence to exist on our streets is for good people to sit by and do nothing. It’s time for the good people of metropolitan Atlanta to do something.

He said he plans to recommend to the committee several things, including developing a "community awareness and engagement project" to get everyone involved, as well as creating a "super metro Atlanta gang task force."

