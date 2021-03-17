Atlanta City Council strengthens short-term rental laws

A senior Atlanta councilman said new legislation regulating short-term rental properties will not protect neighborhoods from large house parties.

Atlanta City Council member Howard Shook sounded the alarm about the disruption and late-night noise stemming from the so-called mansion rentals.

Last summer, Shook's own Buckhead community saw a number of these parties - some with scantily-clad participants.

Council member Andre Dickens wrote a policy that includes a requirement that every owner register with the city, and those owners can be fined several hundred dollars if their guests are unruly or do not follow guidelines for parking and other measures.

Shook, however, believes the regulations are weak.

On Monday, he pushed - with limited success - to strengthen the short-term rental law, which passed overwhelmingly.

