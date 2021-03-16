Atlanta City Council approves new short-term rental ordinance

The city of Atlanta is trying to put an end to party houses.

Monday, the Atlanta City Council unanimously gave its approval for a new short-term rental ordinance that would affect people who use services like Airbnb or Vrbo to rent out their homes.

According to the new ordinance, renters will need to apply for a permit from the Department of Planning and Community Development. That will involve a non-refundable $150 application fee.

As part of that application, the City Council says renters will need "to use his or her best efforts to assure that use of the premises by short-term rental occupants will not disrupt the neighborhood, and will not interfere with the rights of neighboring property owners to the quiet enjoyment of their properties."

Owners will now be financially responsible for any violations committed at their homes - with a penalty of $300 per violation. After three violations at the same property, the city of Atlanta will ban short-term rental licensing to that property for a year.

The short-term rentals would also be subject to Georgia's hotel-motel tax of 8%.

The vote comes just days after Atlanta hosted the NBA All-Star Weekend, where some visitors to the city used short-term rentals to host illegal parties.

One Atlanta couple returned to their Druid Hills home to find used condoms, piles of trash, burn markers on their floors, tables, and appliances, and trash cans full of vomit on the property.

The couple says their security cameras captured 43 people at their home Friday night and more than 50 people on Saturday. In total, the damage to the home was over $8,300.

The new ordinance would become effective on Sept. 1 of this year.

