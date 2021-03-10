Atlanta Airbnb hosts say guests caused $8K in damages during NBA All-Star weekend

An Atlanta couple has a warning for anyone thinking about listing their home as a short-term rental.

Franklin and Heather Johnson said their guests left them with more than $8,000 in damages during the NBA All-Star weekend.

"This is a very difficult experience. Finding the things we found in our children's rooms, it was heart-wrenching," Franklin said.

The couple returned to their Druid Hills home Sunday evening to a disgusting mess.

The couple found used condoms, piles of trash, burn markers on their floors, tables, and appliances, and trash cans full of vomit.

"It's hard not walking into a room and thinking about what might have happened in that room. It doesn't really feel like my home," Heather explained.

They shared a video of the mess left behind.

"There is over $8,300 in damage that we've submitted for the guest to pay for. She is now denying that there was a party, saying it was only 10 people here and seems very hesitant to pay," Franklin described.

Airbnb has a global party ban in place and an occupancy limit of just 16 people.

However, the Johnson's security cameras captured 43 people at their home Friday night and more than 50 people on Saturday.

"We’ve never had that many people in our house at one time. I’m not sure how they all fit," Heather said.

FOX 5 reached out to Airbnb regarding the couple's issue. In a statement they said:

"Airbnb bans parties, and we share the Johnsons’ outrage at the disrespect for their home depicted in that video. We are working to support them, and we have suspended the booking guest as we investigate further."

Here is Franklin's tip to others looking into signing up.

"Really consider, is it worth your home and everything you own and your peace of mind and security for a few extra bucks. Do your research. We hope Airbnb steps in and helps us out," he explained.

The couple said the risk is not worth the financial reward and they have no plans to list their home again.

Airbnb said they have suspended the booking guest while they investigate what happened.

