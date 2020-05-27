Atlanta can begin phase 2 of reopening plan
ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta can begin phase two of its reopening plan.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying the city has sustained a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.
Bottoms emphasized that social distancing guidelines should remain in place and said non-essential city facilities will remain closed.
The second step, the "easing" phase, is part of a five-phased reopening plan.
“As we continue to monitor the effects of COVID-19, we are now prioritizing a safe transition into Phase 2 of our reopening plan,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Data shows that we are in a position to move forward. We encourage Atlantans citywide to continue to follow all precautionary guidelines as community transmission of COVID-19 still poses a threat to our city. As One Atlanta, we will continue to examine data developments and keep the necessities of cautiousness and vigilance at the forefront of our decision-making for the well-being of all those that call Atlanta home.”
City officials have proposed the following guidelines for phase two, effective immediately:
Individuals:
- Stay home except for essential trips
- Wear face coverings in public
- Frequent hand washing
- Social distancing
- Small, private gatherings of no more than 10 people, with social distancing
Businesses/Non-Profits:
- To-go and curbside pickups from restaurants and retail establishments
- Continue practicing teleworking
- Frequent cleaning of public and high touch areas
City Government:
- Non-essential City facilities remain closed
- Continue moratorium on special event applications
- Continue communication with local and State authorities to monitor public health metrics
