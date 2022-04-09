Atlanta Braves debut World Series Championship rings in special pregame ceremony

The Atlanta Braves continued their 2021 World Series celebration Saturday with the debut of their championship rings.

Memorabilia manufacturer Jostens created the special rings.

The Braves released a video to show of the rings unique features, which include the Braves logo, a pearl which became a fan favorite during the postseason, and of course a large assortment of diamonds.

The results of the Braves 2021 playoff series, 3-1 over the Brewers, 4-2 over the Dodgers, 4-2 over the Astros, are engraved inside the ring.

"Our 2021 World Series Ring is a masterpiece which beautifully celebrates our incredible season which ended as World Champions," Braves' President and CEO Derek Schiller, President & CEO said in a statement.

The slogan, "FOR THE A," which became a moniker used throughout the team's playoff run, appears surrounded by diamonds on the bottom portion of the ring.

How many precious stones does the ring feature?

The ring consists of the following stones:

755 diamonds

708 round diamonds

44 emerald-cut diamonds

3 princess-cut diamonds

4 custom-cut rubies

4 princess-cut rubies

11 round rubies

1 white pearl

In total these rings have a total gem carat weight of approximately 13.3 carats

The rings were presented to the Braves during a special pregame ceremony before the game Saturday night at Truist Park.

