Atlanta Botanical Garden reopens to general public 

After being shut down for a little more than two months, one of Atlanta’s top attractions is preparing to reopen to the general public this weekend.

Atlanta Botanical Garden will open its gates to the public Saturday, May 23rd — allowing visitors to browse the grounds during extended hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays (members may also visit on Member Mondays, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.).

Staffers say there will be changes in place, of course — visitors are encouraged to wear masks and to remain six feet apart at all times, in accordance with CDC guidance. Atlanta Botanical Garden has also instituted a timed-ticketing system, allowing 50 guests in every 15 minutes as a way to maintain social distancing; staffers say this timing will result in twenty percent capacity daily. The garden has also installed sanitation stations and is routing one-way traffic in certain areas of the grounds.

Visitors will be greeted with some new attractions at Atlanta Botanical Garden; Alice’s Wonderland Reimagined will run through November 1st, presenting the return of some massive sculptures made through mosaiculture — a process in which steel frames are covered with fabric and filled with soil, and then planted with living plants — and the premiere of some new ones, including a 14-foot Alice and 16-foot Red Queen.

Tickets for entry to Atlanta Botanical Garden are available online only; to purchase and to find more information about the attraction, click here.