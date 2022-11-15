"Change the number," customer throws fit, damages property, police say

Atlanta's crime investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, according to surveillance footage, threw two items and damaged a window in a Boost Mobile store.

The incident happened at 842 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 29.

In the video, you can hear the male yell for someone to get away from him multiple times. He begs someone off camera to change his number as he throws two unknown objects across the store, damaging the glass.

He then turned around and briefly apologized to the person who can be heard warning him that police were present before exiting the store.

Police said the man was having an argument with a woman before he lashed out. It is not yet clear if they were referring to woman seen leaving in the video.

The suspect was wearing a black puffy jacket, hat, jeans and a white shirt.

If you know anything about this incident, please call 404-577-TIPS (8477) to leave an anonymous tip.