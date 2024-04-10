Atlanta Board of Education extending search for next superintendent

After what it calls "careful thought and consideration," the Atlanta Board of Education will extend its search for its next superintendent.

After the board dismissed Dr. Lisa Herring before the start of the school year, Dr. Danielle Battle was named interim superintendent. Battle's contract was set to end on June 30, and by July 1, the board planned to have a superintendent in place.

Right now, there's no word on how long the extension will be.

In a statement, the board says it is committed to a "deliberate, transparent, and inclusive search process aimed at finding a candidate who aligns closely with the established leadership criteria."



