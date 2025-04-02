Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A still the top bird for drive-thru happiness

article

The Brief Chick-fil-A ranked No. 1 in overall drive-thru satisfaction for the third year in a row, according to InTouch Insight’s 2024 report. Chick-fil-A led in categories like order accuracy, food quality, and staff friendliness. The study analyzed 1,651 drive-thru visits across the U.S., with results also backed by rankings from Chatmeter and the American Customer Satisfaction Index.



Chick-fil-A is once again leading the pack in the fast food drive-thru wars, according to InTouch Insight’s annual drive-thru report.

The Atlanta-based chain earned the top spot for overall satisfaction, though it didn’t dominate every category. The report evaluated several factors, including total order time, service time, order accuracy, food quality, friendliness, and overall customer satisfaction.

Here’s how the rankings broke down across key categories:

Fastest Total Time

Taco Bell KFC Arby’s Dunkin’ Wendy’s

Fastest Service Time

Taco Bell KFC Wendy’s Arby’s Dunkin’

Fastest Total Time by Car

Chick-fil-A Raising Cane’s McDonald’s Wendy’s Taco Bell

Order Accuracy

Chick-fil-A McDonald’s Carl’s Jr. KFC Arby’s

Food Quality

Chick-fil-A Raising Cane’s Arby’s McDonald’s Taco Bell

Friendliness

Chick-fil-A Raising Cane’s Arby’s Carl’s Jr. McDonald’s

Overall Satisfaction with Service

Chick-fil-A Raising Cane’s McDonald’s Arby’s Taco Bell

Chick-fil-A also held the No. 1 spot for overall satisfaction in 2022 and 2023.

The findings are based on 1,651 drive-thru experiences conducted at various times of day and across a range of geographic locations.

Chick-fil-A has consistently topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index for nine consecutive years, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

Chatmeter’s 2024 QSR Reputation Ranking also placed Chick-fil-A at No. 1 for overall reputation, particularly in food and service quality.

Additionally, Chick-fil-A held the top spot in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards for nearly a decade before being overtaken by Del Taco in 2024.

It's probably worth noting that Chick-fil-A's first elevated drive-thru opened in August 2024 in Henry County.