Chick-fil-A's first elevated drive-thru opening this week in Henry County

Chick-fil-A is opening its first elevated drive-thru restaurant this week in metro Atlanta.

The metro Atlanta restaurant features four lanes where customers can place their orders with a team member or use the mobile app.

Additionally, the two-story restaurant boasts a kitchen that is twice as large as a typical Chick-fil-A location. A conveyor belt system will deliver food from the kitchen to the drive-thru area.

The Atlanta-based company stated that the new concept was "designed for greater ease and efficient service while still providing the friendly and warm hospitality our guests have come to know and love."

The elevated drive-thru restaurant is located at 2145 Jodeco Road in Henry County and will open on Thursday, Aug. 22. Operating hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

This is the ninth location in Henry County, with a tenth location planned for Jonesboro Road and Mt. Carmel Road.

The Henry County location is the second of two test concepts for Chick-fil-A. Earlier this year, a first-of-its-kind mobile pickup store opened in New York City. Both new types of restaurants were designed for the on-the-go customer.