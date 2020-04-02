Atlanta auto shop will pick up your car and disinfect it so you can keep it running

As we all try to maintain social distancing, it can be tough to take care of certain tasks, like getting your car serviced. One auto shop on Buford Highway is making sure its customers can keep their cars running without leaving their homes.

"I will do extra just to be able to help my city," said Emil Alvin, owner A & S Auto Services.

Alvin said he's doing everything he can to keep his business afloat. "In the last three weeks, our business has gone down to almost zero," said Alvin.

Alvin's customers said they're worried about leaving the house, even for those essential trips, so maintaining their car hasn't been at the top of the list.

"It's just nerve-wracking because you go into the stores, everyone's wearing masks and you don't want to talk to people, and folks are nervous," said customer Paul Eccleston.

So, Alvin and his team changed how they operate to help calm your nerves and to make sure your car is up and running so you can get the supplies your family needs.

"At these times that social distancing is important and you don't want to come out, we come to you," said Alvin.

Alvin and his team will drive anywhere in Atlanta to pick up your car, cover your interior in plastic, bring it to the shop for service, and then, disinfect it completely.

"All the plastic we use to cover the seats is one-time use," said Alvin. "We have gloves in every station, and our mechanics change them by the job," he said.

"Taking these safety measures is making me feel a lot better, and is making me comfortable right now," said Eccleston.

Eccleston just had Alvin service his car, and as it was dropped off in his driveway, Alvin wiped down the keys, wrapped them in plastic and left them in his customer's car.

"It's definitely a different way of life and business, but it's a sign of the times, and just what we have to do," said Eccelston.

Making do is what Alvin says he's prepared to do to keep his employees working and to make sure his community can safely get around.

"Tough times never last, only tough people do, and being tough sometimes comes with suffering and with a little pain, but we will last," said Alvin.

Alvin said if you're not driving your car much, start it up and let it run for a couple of minutes, and move the car a few feet back and forth in your driveway to keep the battery and tires in good shape.

If you'd like to call Emil Alvin for service, call 404-389-0280, and if you are comfortable visiting the business, it is located at 4065 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30345.