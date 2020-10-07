Atlanta animal shelter waiving adoption fees for foster pets

article

An Atlanta animal shelter is waiving fees on adoptions for all of its foster pets.

LifeLine Animal Project, DeKalb County Animal Services, and Fulton County Animal Services shelters are offering fee-waived foster adoptions for any dog or cat currently living in a foster home.

The adoption would include animals spay or neuter, vaccinations, and microchip, which is a $350 value, at no cost.

There are more than 800 pets to choose from and the waived fees promotion continues until Oct. 11.

Potential pet-owners can view all available foster pets at LifeLine's website and selecting a shelter and a pet. If you see a potential new pal, LifeLine will put you in touch with their foster family.

After meeting the pet, the potential adopter will then fill out an online application, which will be screened by a LifeLine adoption counselor to make sure the pets go to a suitable home.

