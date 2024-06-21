Atlanta airport parking shortage | How to get to your flight on time

Take the train to the plane. That is the message from MARTA and airport leaders this summer as parking problems plague the world's busiest airport.

"I perceive it to be a better, just a better experience, not having to even worry about navigating in and out in the airport lots," said Sherretta Gregory.

Gregory is on her way to Houston. She parked in her normal spot on Friday at the College Park MARTA station to save cash and avoid the headache of trying to find an open space at the airport.

MARTA and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Interntional Airport leaders are advising passengers to take the train to catch your next flight. (FOX 5)

For hours on Friday, eight of ATL’s 10 lots were closed because there were no spots left.

"I perceive it to be cheaper than actually parking at the airport, it is super convenient," Gregory said. "It's like really one stop, from the airport I'm in, and I'm out."

MARTA has six lots in its system with long-term airport parking. The lots in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody cost $5 per day. North Springs, Doraville Lindbergh and College Park cost $8 a day. MARTA says Lindbergh’s parking requires validation.

For Hartsfield-Jackson leaders, parking on airport property is not the only option travelers should consider.

"MARTA has a direct connection into the terminal, use public transportation, use shuttle, uber, taxis to get to the airport," said Balram Bheodari, ATL’s General Manager. "It's a simple, convenient way to get to the airport."

The airport says it currently has 33,000 spots, but the parking crunch comes as it works to add even more.

Travelers we spoke with say they believe parking at MARTA is a great choice to save money and avoid frustration.

"MARTA is the way to go, we’re experiencing it for the first time, but so far so good," one man said.

"I never have to worry, I never have to plan it," Gregory said. "I literally get in the car park, come and whenever I get here, I know if there's not one here, there's going to be one there in five or 10 minutes."

Parking is at a premium at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as construction continues on a new parking deck. (FOX 5)

If you park at a MARTA station, you do still need to pay the standard $2.50 fare each way.

MARTA says it has police patrolling its lots 24/7 to provide peace of mind.

Some other options travelers could consider: private off-airport lots, shuttles and rideshare.

FOX 5’s Tyler Fingert covers issues at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, MARTA, and other transportation options. If you have a story, video, or image you would like to share, email him.