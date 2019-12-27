Athens store left almost completely empty after being burglarized

The owner of an Athens store says he can’t reopen his business because his cash registers were among dozens of items stolen on Christmas Eve

FOX 5 obtained cell phone video that was captured moments after Athens-Clarke County Police arrived at the Food Express on Nellie B Avenue, showing empty shelves. The thieves allegedly stole everything from lottery tickets to long underwear, totaling more than $24,000.

Athens- Clarke County Police are investigating. The owner tells FOX 5, multiple thieves are believed to have been involved.

“Who would rob them? Everybody shops here,” said one shopper.

“I couldn’t believe it because I come here 2-3 times a week,” said shopper Fred Clemmons.

And while they had cameras, those were stolen too so they have no way of reviewing what all was captured on surveillance.

Whoever it was, police say they broke in through the back food using a lug wrench.

The owner hopes to reopen on Monday. He is restocking the shelves himself. He says he can’t afford to keep the store closed, waiting on shipments.

“I’m having to collect the inventory because otherwise, it will take me too long,” said Mohammad Momin.