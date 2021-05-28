Athens police release dramatic video showing timeline of gunman around popular park

Police in Athens-Clarke County released a dramatic video detailing a two-day crime spree of an armed man who investigators said confronted strangers, fired shots at a woman's car, carjacked a driver, robbed a park visitor, and pointed a rifle at several people, including children at a popular park last weekend. Police said officers were eventually forced to open fire on the suspect, killing him.

Juan Joseph Daniele Castellano, 38, was identified by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department as the gunman. His shooting death is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

It started last Saturday in the 500 block of Vine Street around 5:20 p.m. when police said they received calls about a man armed with a long gun arguing with strangers. As officers were searching for that gunman, police said they received a call about a man at Walker Park shooting at a woman in her vehicle.

"When I rolled down past him he shot at both of my windows," the woman said. "Me and another person was riding and he shot at both cars."

That woman was able to get away uninjured.

A woman's car was shot up at Walker Park in Athens on May 22, 2021 (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Police closed the park Saturday evening to search for the gunman. Despite the use of K-9s and drones, no one was located.

The next morning, around 10:40 a.m., police said they received 911 calls about a man with a gun at the same park located at 200 Trail Creek Street.

"There's a guy walking around at the splash pads at Trail Creek with a weapon yelling at kids," the emotional caller told police. "There's a bunch of children and pregnant women here you guys need to hurry up. Please hurry up."

One of those calls, police said, reported that the man carjacked a vehicle. When officers arrived, police said the gunman started making demands. Officers gave several commands for him to put down the weapon, but the gunman did not comply, police said.

Surveillance video from Walker Park, police say, shows a gunman point a long gun at visitors, including children, on May 23, 2021. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Police said at some point during the confrontation, shots were fired, one of those striking Castellano.

Police identified four officers who fired their service weapons during the encounter: Lieutenant Greg Slaney, a 20-year veteran with the ACCPD, Senior Police Officer Joseph Impeduglia, and 18-year veteran with the ACCPD, Officer First Class Hunter Lance, a 3-year veteran with ACCPD, and Officer First Class Joshua Echols, a 2-year veteran with ACCPD.

Trail Creek OIS ver4.2 (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

The video released on Friday and produced by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department maps the locations, shows officers' body cameras, 911 calls, and surveillance video from the park. A little after the four-minute mark, police said it shows Castellano inside the park on Sunday, pointing his weapon at people near the children's splash pad. Near the seven-minute mark, police said the video shows officers confronting the gunman.

Investigators have not released a motive for Castellano's actions.

Body camera video from Athens police confronting a gunman at Walker Park on May 23, 2021 (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

