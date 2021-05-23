Carjacking suspect shot and killed after confrontation with Athens-Clarke County police

A suspect connected to a carjacking was shot and killed after a confrontation with Athens-Clarke County police Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to investigators, police received calls about a man with a gun in Walker Park in Athens around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. A separate call then came in reporting that the suspect carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the same area.

Police say the suspect was in the vehicle when officers arrived at the scene. The suspect then exited the car with a gun and started making demands, authorities say. The man refused to put down the weapon, even after officers gave commands for him to do so.

"At some point, shots were fired," authorities said. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Athens-Clarke County police, no officers or anyone else in the park were injured during the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation. Due to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department policy, all of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

