Athens jailer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate, sheriff says

An Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s detention officer has been arrested after investigators say she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Karen Amaya was charged with violation of oath of office. She surrendered herself to the Athens-Clarke County jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"The sheriff’s office has a sworn duty to uphold the law. The trust of the public we serve is critical to that mission. I will not tolerate conduct that damages that trust," said Sheriff John Q. Williams.

She was placed on administrative leave last month pending the outcome of the investigation. She was notified of her pending termination this week.

Amaya was hired in March 2021 and earned her jailer certificate the following month.