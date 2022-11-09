Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Athens jailer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate, sheriff says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Karen Amaya article

Karen Amaya (Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Office)

ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s detention officer has been arrested after investigators say she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Karen Amaya was charged with violation of oath of office. She surrendered herself to the Athens-Clarke County jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"The sheriff’s office has a sworn duty to uphold the law. The trust of the public we serve is critical to that mission. I will not tolerate conduct that damages that trust," said Sheriff John Q. Williams.

She was placed on administrative leave last month pending the outcome of the investigation. She was notified of her pending termination this week.

Amaya was hired in March 2021 and earned her jailer certificate the following month.