Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Athens

article

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is asking the public for help in the search for a man with dementia who went missing on Saturday.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Bobby T. Smith was described as an elderly man with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen on Brookside Avenue and Hawthorne Avenue in Athens wearing a plain white shirt, blue scrubs and brown loafers.

If you seen this man or know anything about his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the police department at 706-613-3888.