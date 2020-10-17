Athens-Clarke County police searching for two missing children

Athens-Clarke County police are searching for a pair of missing children.

According to investigators, a 2-year-old and 5-year-old males were last seen in a 2018 Nissan Sentra.

The vehicle has a Georgia tag, with the number RKV2856.

Both children are described as black males, police say.

The 2-year-old was last believed to be wearing a red jacket with grey sweatpants. The 5-year-old may be wearing an all green camo.

Anyone with information on these children's whereabouts is asked to call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department immediately.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.