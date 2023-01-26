ATF now investigating arsons at Target, Walmart stores

In just a matter of weeks, three retail stores in Atlanta went up in flames. Fire investigators say they are now treating all three as arson cases.

"The initial appearance is they appear to be covering up some sort of theft or shoplifting," said William Perdue, an ATF Senior Special Agent Certified Fire Investigator.

The first fire happened last month at a Walmart on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd. Days later another Walmart, this time on Howell Mill Road burned. Then this week, there was a fire in the Target on Piedmont Road in Buckhead.

Atlanta Fire says it is investigating all three as cases of arson.

Perdue is an ATF Fire investigator. He is working with local and state officials to get answers.

"There were plenty of customers and multiple employees in all three locations, they all occurred during business hours," he said. "So that's a pretty egregious offense, and it is a danger to our community that ATF takes very seriously."

Investigators are looking for these two persons of interest in connection to cases of arson at Target and Walmart stores across Atlanta. (Credit: Atlanta Fire Rescue Department) (Supplied)

Atlanta Fire released pictures of two persons of interest in connection with the arsons.

"The information that we could get from somebody that recognizes these individuals or individual may help us understand better whether they are isolated incidents that have occurred in close proximity or whether they are linked," Perdue said.

Investigators say the fires caused millions of dollars in damage.

Walmart has already announced one of the affected stores will not reopen while the other will be turned into a small-format grocery store.

"We take this very seriously, and we are going to make sure that when a suspect or suspects are identified and that person or persons are going to be held accountable for this," Perdue said.

If you know anything you are asked to call the Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 if it leads to an arrest or conviction.